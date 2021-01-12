Jaguars Interviewed Saints Exec. Terry Fontenot

According to Albert Breer, the Jaguars conducted a virtual interview with Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot.

Fontenot is a hot candidate, as he’s a finalist for a couple other GM vacancies. But the job in Jacksonville is widely seen as one of the best available.

The full interview list for the Jaguars includes:

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim GM Trent Baalke (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Brown GM Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars GM search as the news is available.