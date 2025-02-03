Jaguars Name Tony Boselli Executive Vice President of Football Operations

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that he has appointed former All-Pro LT and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as the team’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

“Few people have better relationships throughout the NFL, know the game, and understand the value of strong team identity and culture as well as Tony Boselli,” Khan said in a statement. “Tony has a wealth of football acumen that we respect and need, and his counsel will be tremendously valuable to me and our football leadership team during this current rebirth and for many seasons to come.”

Boselli, 52, was the second-overall pick to the Jaguars out of USC in the 1995 NFL Draft, the first draft pick in franchise history.

He re-signed with the team after his rookie deal expired but was lost to Houston as the first overall pick in the expansion draft in 2002. Boselli retired after one season with the Texans where he never played due to injury.

In his career, Boselli appeared in 91 games over seven seasons for the Jaguars, making most of his starts at left tackle.

We will have more on the Jaguars and Boselli as it becomes available.