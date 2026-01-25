Jaguars OC Grant Udinski Interviewing In Person With Bills Today

According to Jordan Schultz, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski is interviewing in person with the Bills today.

Udinski is barely 30 years old, but he’s been viewed as an impressive young candidate who could overcome a lack of experience and rise more quickly than people expect. If hired, he’d be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

He’s also a finalist with the Browns for their coaching vacancy.

Here’s where the Bills’ coaching search stands so far:

Candidates:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn)

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. The Vikings hired him as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Bills’ head coach search as the news is available.