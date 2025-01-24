Jaguars Officially Hire Liam Coen As Head Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially hired Buccaneers OC Liam Coen as their next head coach.

We have agreed to terms with Liam Coen to become our Head Coach!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PeL3YzChYn — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 24, 2025

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement upon Coen’s arrival.

“To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville. I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same,” Khan wrote.

Yesterday, Coen informed the Buccaneers that he’ll be taking the Jaguars head coaching job.

The situation took a bit of a turn after news surfaced that Coen was meeting again with the Jaguars just a few days after withdrawing himself from consideration. Since then, the two parties worked to finalize a deal to make Coen the team’s next head coach.

While Khan claimed that former GM Trent Baalke’s presence wouldn’t impact the team’s ability to land their preferred coaching candidate, that obviously proved to not be the case.

Once Baalke was out of the mix, the Jaguars were able to lure Coen back to Jacksonville and ultimately reconsider the job.

Jacksonville will now begin its search for a general manager.

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.