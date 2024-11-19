Jaguars Place WR Gabriel Davis On IR, Activate RB Keilan Robinson

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have placed WR Gabriel Davis on injured reserve as he will undergo surgery on his meniscus.

The team is also activating RB Keilan Robinson from IR in a corresponding move.

Surgeons will determine during the procedure if Davis needs a meniscus trim or a full meniscus repair, but he will likely need the latter and miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Davis, 25, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.