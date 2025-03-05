Jaguars Planning To Release WR Christian Kirk

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars plan to release WR Christian Kirk.

The phrasing here is notable, as it leaves the door open for the Jaguars to swing a trade before the start of the new league year next week. He was drawing interest from teams last season before breaking his collarbone before the trade deadline.

Either way, it seems like Kirk’s time in Jacksonville is nearing an end.

Releasing or trading Kirk will free up $10.44 million in cap space for the Jaguars with $13.65 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Kirk, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

Kirk was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Kirk appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.