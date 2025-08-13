Jaguars Release DB Levi Wallace From IR With Settlement

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially released DB Levi Wallace from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Wallace, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years before signing on with the Steelers to a two-year deal in 2022.

He concluded his contract with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Broncos this past offseason. He was looking forward to joining Jacksonville prior to sustaining an injury.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 28 total tackles and two pass deflections.