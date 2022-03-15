Jaguars Releasing LB Myles Jack

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are releasing LB Myles Jack on Tuesday.

Jack was the team’s leading tackler last season but Jacksonville spent big yesterday on another linebacker, Foyesade Oluokun.

Releasing Jack saves a decent chunk of cap space for the team as they look to go in a different direction. According to Over The Cap, it frees up $8.35 million in cap space and leaves behind $4.8 million in dead money.

Jack, 26, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million.

In 2021, Jack appeared in 15 games and recorded 108 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 77 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.