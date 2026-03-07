Jaguars Restructured Contract Of CB Jourdan Lewis

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars have restructured the contract of veteran CB Jourdan Lewis, who ended the year on injured reserve.

Wilson adds that the details of the restructure include converting $7.7 million of base salary into a signing bonus, lowering the salary to $1.3 million, and adding 2028-2030 void years for proration purposes.

The deal now has a total cash value of $77.5 million, including $20 million total guaranteed and carries a cap figure of $6.599 million.

Lewis, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He made a base salary of $4.5 million in the final year of his contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million for 2024.

The Jaguars signed Lewis to a three-year, $30 million contract back in March of last year.

In 2025, Lewis appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars, making seven starts and recording 39 tackles, a fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses.