Jaguars Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 14 players to their initial practice squad on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- WR Chandler Brayboy
- OL Jerome Carvin
- LB Branson Combs
- QB Seth Henigan
- TE Patrick Herbert
- RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
- OL Ricky Lee
- CB Keni-H Lovely
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Jabbar Muhammad
- DL Keivie Rose
- DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
- WR Dorian Singer
- OL Sal Wormley
Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021. He caught on with the Bills soon after and has mostly been on their active roster ever since.
The Jaguars signed him to a contract in May but he was among their final roster cuts.
In 2024, Morris appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making three starts. He caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.
