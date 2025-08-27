Jaguars Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 14 players to their initial practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

WR Chandler Brayboy OL Jerome Carvin LB Branson Combs QB Seth Henigan TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson OL Ricky Lee CB Keni-H Lovely TE Quintin Morris DB Jabbar Muhammad DL Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig WR Dorian Singer OL Sal Wormley

Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021. He caught on with the Bills soon after and has mostly been on their active roster ever since.

The Jaguars signed him to a contract in May but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Morris appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making three starts. He caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.