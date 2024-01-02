Jaguars Sign OL Chandler Brewer To PS, Place DL Henry Mondeaux On PS IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Chandler Brewer to the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the Jaguars put DL Henry Mondeaux on the practice squad injured list.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- T Chandler Brewer
- DB Tevaughn Campbell
- DE D.J. Coleman
- RB Snoop Conner
- LB De’Shaan Dixon
- DB Erick Hallett
- WR Jacob Harris
- LB Dequan Jackson
- C Darryl Williams
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Esezi Otomewo
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- TE Josh Pederson
- DB Amani Oruwariye
- DT Henry Mondeaux (injured)
- C James Murray
- G Keaton Sutherland
- QB E.J. Perry
Brewer, 26, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.
He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.
The Jaguars signed Brewer this past April and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts.
In 2022, Brewer appeared in six games and made four starts for the Rams.
