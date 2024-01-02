Jaguars Sign OL Chandler Brewer To PS, Place DL Henry Mondeaux On PS IR

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OL Chandler Brewer to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars put DL Henry Mondeaux on the practice squad injured list. 

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Chandler Brewer
  2. DB Tevaughn Campbell
  3. DE D.J. Coleman
  4. RB Snoop Conner
  5. LB De’Shaan Dixon
  6. DB Erick Hallett
  7. WR Jacob Harris
  8. LB Dequan Jackson
  9. C Darryl Williams
  10. WR Seth Williams
  11. DE Esezi Otomewo
  12. DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
  13. TE Josh Pederson
  14. DB Amani Oruwariye
  15. DT Henry Mondeaux (injured)
  16. C James Murray
  17. G Keaton Sutherland
  18. QB E.J. Perry

Brewer, 26, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer this past April and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts.  

In 2022, Brewer appeared in six games and made four starts for the Rams. 

