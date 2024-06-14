Jaguars Sign WR Kyric McGowan, Place OL Chandler Brewer on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed WR Kyric McGowan to a contract.

In correspondence, Jacksonville also placed OL Chandler Brewer on injured reserve.

McGowan, 24, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL draft. Washington released him after training camp before signing him back to the practice squad shortly after.

The Commanders signed McGowan to a futures contract after the 2022 season and later released him after training camp in 2023.

In 2022, McGowan appeared in two games for the Commanders, playing 10 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams and not recording a catch.