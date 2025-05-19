The Jacksonville Jaguars signed third-round G Wyatt Milum to a four-year rookie contract, according to Over The Cap.

Here’s where the Jaguars’ 2025 draft class stands:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 Travis Hunter WR/CB 3 88 Caleb Ransaw S Signed 3 89 Wyatt Milum G Signed 4 104 Bhayshul Tuten RB 4 107 Jack Kiser LB 6 194 Jalen McCleod LB Signed 6 200 Rayuan Lane III S Signed 7 221 Jonah Monheim C Signed 7 236 LeQuint Allen RB Signed

Milum, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of Kenova, West Virginia. He committed to West Virginia and was the top-ranked recruit in their 2021 class under HC Neal Brown.

He spent four years at West Virginia and was a Consensus All-American, First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 OL of the Year in 2024. The Jaguar selected him with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,277,304 rookie contract that includes a $1,205,312 signing bonus.

In his college career, Milum appeared in 47 games with 43 starts primarily at left tackle with a few games at right tackle.