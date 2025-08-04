Jaguars Signing DL Austin Johnson

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing former Bills DL Austin Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what the saw out of Johnson, and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2022 worth up to $14 million and a one-year deal with Buffalo for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 19 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions and two passes defended.