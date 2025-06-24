Jaguars Signing Fourth-Round RB Bhayshul Tuten

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten to a rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo.

Jacksonville now has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 Travis Hunter WR/CB Signed 3 88 Caleb Ransaw S Signed 3 89 Wyatt Milum G Signed 4 104 Bhayshul Tuten RB Signed 4 107 Jack Kiser LB 6 194 Jalen McCleod LB Signed 6 200 Rayuan Lane III S Signed 7 221 Jonah Monheim C Signed 7 236 LeQuint Allen RB Signed

Tuten, 23, attended North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech. He was named Second Team All-ACC twice in 2023 and 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco and believes he could become a three-down starter in his career.

The Jaguars used the No. 104 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tuten. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,274,529 contract with a $1,074,529 signing bonus.

In two seasons with the Hokies, Tuten appeared in 24 games and rushed 356 times for 2,022 yards (5.7 YPC) to go along with 25 touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 320 yards (6.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.