Jaguars Signing OL Patrick Mekari To Three-Year, $37.5M Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars are signing former Ravens OL Patrick Mekari.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the deal is for three years, worth $37.5 million with $20 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $39 million.

Mekari, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019. He made the final roster as a rookie and has been there ever since.

Mekari was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he re-signed on a three-year, $14.45 million contract through 2024. He made a base salary of $4.35 million in 2024.

In 2024, Mekari started all 17 games for the Ravens and appeared primarily at left guard with a handful of snaps at right tackle early in the season.