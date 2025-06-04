Jaguars Signing OLB Dennis Gardeck

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are signing OLB Dennis Gardeck to a contract.

Gardeck was a vital rotational player for several years for the Cardinals and now will change teams for the first time in his career, which is impressive for a former undrafted free agent.

He’s the second edge rusher to sign with Jacksonville in as many days after they added Dawuane Smoot yesterday. Unfortunately he’s coming off a torn ACL suffered late last October.

Gardeck, 30, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent to the second-round tender, which was worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

He re-signed with Arizona again on a three-year, $12 million deal back in March of 2022 and played out the final year of that deal.

In 2024, Gardeck appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass deflections.