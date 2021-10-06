Jaguars Signing RB Wendell Smallwood To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they signed RB Wendell Smallwood to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last summer but was cut coming out of camp. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad last season.

In 2019, Smallwood appeared in 15 games for Washington and recorded 22 carries for 81 yards (3.7 YPC). He also caught nine passes for 64 yards and didn’t score a touchdown.