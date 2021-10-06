Jaguars Signing RB Wendell Smallwood To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they signed RB Wendell Smallwood to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Phillip Dorsett
  5. WR Josh Hammond
  6. T KC McDermott
  7. DB Brandon Rusnak
  8. WR Devin Smith
  9. T Badara Traore
  10. WR Laquon Treadwell
  11. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  12. QB Kyle Lauletta
  13. TE Matt Sokol
  14. RB Nathan Cottrell
  15. WR Tim Jones
  16. K Matthew Wright
  17. RB Wendell Smallwood

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason. 

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last summer but was cut coming out of camp. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad last season. 

In 2019, Smallwood appeared in 15 games for Washington and recorded 22 carries for 81 yards (3.7 YPC). He also caught nine passes for 64 yards and didn’t score a touchdown. 

