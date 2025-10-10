Jaguars TE Brenton Strange Out At Least Five Weeks With Hip & Quad Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, Jaguars TE Brenton Strange will miss at least five weeks after suffering a hip and quad injury that includes a ligament tear.

Schultz reports that Strange will not require surgery.

Jacksonville placed Strange on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering his injury in their Monday Night win over the Chiefs.

Strange, 24, was named third-team All-Big Ten for Penn State in 2022. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus.

In 2025, Strange has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught 20 of 24 targets for 204 yards and no touchdowns.