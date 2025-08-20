Jaguars Waive WR Joshua Cephus With Injury Designation

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they waived WR Joshua Cephus with an injury designation on Wednesday.

Cephus will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Cephus, 24, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA in May of last year. He was a four-year starter at UTSA and earned All-CUSA honors four times, twice as an honorable mention, once as second-team and once as first-team. He finished as UTSA’s all-time leading receiver in catches and yards.

He bounced on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad last season.

During his five-year college career, Cephus recorded 313 receptions for 3,639 yards and 28 touchdowns in 64 career games with 56 starts.