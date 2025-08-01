Jaguars WR Louis Rees-Zammit Returning To Rugby

Jaguars WR Louis Rees-Zammit announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the team and returning to rugby.

“It’s been a great experience but it’s time to come home,” Rees-Zammit wrote. “I’ve decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.”

Rees-Zammit said back in June that he planned to give the NFL “one to two more years” in an attempt to carve out a career.

“International players get probably two to three years to make it in the NFL,” Rees-Zammit told TalkSport.com. “So I wanted to do it at a time where I maybe could come back to rugby. I’m 24 now, probably got one to two more years to try and make it depending on how this year goes. I’ll be 25, 26 when I go back to rugby. I like to think I can still play at the highest level.”

Rees-Zammit, 24, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

He signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He signed a contract with the Chiefs and was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Rees-Zammit signed with Jacksonville shortly after and spent the season on the practice squad.