Jalin Hyatt’s Future With Giants Uncertain

According to Connor Hughes, Giants WR Jalin Hyatt said he was phased out of the team’s offense this season.

Hyatt said there are “talks we have to have” regarding a potential change of scenery if things don’t change, adding “we’ll see” when asked about his future with the team.

Previously, Jordan Raanan of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that Hyatt had said during practice that “if the Giants weren’t going to use him, they should trade him.”

Raanan did add that a trade involving Hyatt is not expected, as he’s “still in their plans.” Hyatt later denied making the comments.

“I didn’t say that,” Hyatt told the Associated Press. “I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false. I love being here. . . . I got so much respect for [the Giants] trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.”

“I didn’t say anything about any trades or wanted to be somewhere or not getting this, not getting that,” Hyatt added. “Like I said, my focus is on this team, what we got to do, how we got to get better. And our focus is on Cleveland.”

Hyatt, 23, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-SEC selection. The Giants traded up to select him in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick.

Hyatt will be entering the third year of his four-year, $5,625,314 rookie contract that includes a $1,091,137 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hyatt has appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught eight passes for 62 yards.

