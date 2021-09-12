Jerry Jeudy Has High-Ankle Sprain, X-Rays Negative

Broncos second-year WR Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Giants with what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury.

The good news, however, is that Tom Pelissero reports that Jeudy has a high-ankle sprain and X-rays came back negative.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Jeudy appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos totaling 52 catches for 856 yards, and three touchdowns.