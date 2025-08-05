Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘Absolutely Not’ Confident About Micah Parsons Playing Week 1

Jerry Jones fielded questions on Tuesday at the Cowboys’ training camp about LB Micah Parsons‘ recent trade request. When asked if he’s confident that Parsons will play in Week 1 against the Eagles, Jones responded, “Absolutely not,” but they feel an urgency to get a deal done.

“No, absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? I’m just saying. But I’m urgent,” Jones said, via Ed Werder.

Jones said they still haven’t opened contract talks with Parsons’ representation and haven’t talked to the linebacker since his trade request last week.

“I stay urgent,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “We will work through it, or we won’t work through it.”

A few days ago, Jones addressed the recent public trade request made by Parsons.

“I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this,” Jones said, per Adam Schefter.

Jones said he’s not bothered by Parsons’ trade request and views it as the same as contract negotiations with other top players.

“I wouldn’t be standing here with you if I didn’t think we potentially had a great future with Micah (Parsons). We’re in good shape. This is negotiation. But make no mistake about it, life has to go on if something happens to me or anybody else. Life does go on,” Jones added, per Jon Machota.

Jones claims that Parsons reneged on an agreement he claims they made in March on a proposed contract extension.

Dianna Russini reported that the relationship between the Cowboys and Parsons has “deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team.”

Parsons described that he did, in fact, meet with Jones, but the conversation turned from “leadership” to discussing a contract. Parsons said there was some “back and forth” on his next deal, but he never considered it to be formal negotiations.

Parsons confirmed Russini’s report that Dallas is now refusing to engage with his agent, which has led to the standoff. Parsons writes, “At this point, we decided we would allow the team to reach out to us whenever they decided they wanted to talk. Yet still not a call, email, or text to my agent about starting a negotiation.”

Parsons previously maintained that he wanted to be in Dallas, but that has changed as of Friday.

“Still, I stayed quiet, but again, after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives, I have made a tough decision that I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.