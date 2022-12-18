Jerry Jones Leading Cowboys Ongoing Recruitment Of Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Dallas signed WR T.Y. Hilton to assure him Dallas still was interested.

The Cowboys were open with Hilton about their continued pursuit of Beckham and Rapoport says the veteran is on board. He was actually asked directly about it and his response was basically, “That’s great. I’m here to win a Super Bowl.”

Rapoport adds Jones has been the one almost exclusively speaking to Beckham recently after his visit to Dallas, continuing the charge for the Cowboys. Things hit a snag because Beckham is seeking guaranteed money this year and next year but doesn’t appear ready to play during the regular season.

Jones said recently he still expects Beckham to sign with the Cowboys.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

