Jets Activate DL Quinnen Williams Off PUP List

The New York Jets announced that they’ve activated DL Quinnen Williams from the PUP list on Monday.

He's back. Quinnen Williams has been activated from the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/5hDBFEGksz — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 16, 2021

Williams had been out since early May after having surgery to repair a small broken bone in his left foot.

Williams, 23, was selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract that includes $21,677,732 signing bonus.

His contract also includes a fifth-year option for the Jets to potentially pick up.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded 55 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 15 interior defender out of 131 qualifying players.