Jets Activate WR Keelan Cole From COVID-19 List

Per Connor Hughes, Jets WR Keelan Cole is back at practice and off the COVID-19 list.

Cole, 28, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville last year on a one-year restricted deal.

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 19 passes for 299 yards receiving and no touchdowns.