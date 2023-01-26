Jets Also Announce Hire Of OL Coach Keith Carter

The New York Jets announced they have hired Keith Carter as their OL coach and run game coordinator.

We've hired Keith Carter as our offensive line coach and run game coordinator. 📰 https://t.co/4yQm80cQkJ pic.twitter.com/0uECsZPKmB — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023

He was previously the OL coach for the Titans before being let go after the season ended.

This comes in addition to the news the Jets hired former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, so that’s the two most important hires for the offensive staff knocked out in one day.

Carter, 40, was a college coach for several seasons before breaking into the NFL with the Seahawks in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach. After a year back in college at San Jose State, the Falcons hired him as an assistant OL coach.

He worked his way up to RB coach in 2017 before departing for the OL coach job with the Titans in 2018, which he held through the 2022 season.