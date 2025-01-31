Jets Also Hire Titans’ Chris Harris As Defensive Backs Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have hired Titans defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris as their new defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.

It was reported earlier today that New York was expected to hire Harris for a role on Aaron Glenn‘s defensive staff.

Harris has a longstanding relationship with Glenn.

Harris, 42, was a sixth-round pick in 2005 as a safety out of UL Monroe and played for eight seasons with the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars before announcing his retirement in 2013.

He began his coaching career as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 and became the Chargers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016–2019. From there, the Commanders hired him as defensive backs coach from 2020-2022.

The Titans hired him as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2023.