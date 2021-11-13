Jets Announce Seven Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including placing OL Chuma Edoga on the injured reserve list and activating P Braden Mann and OL Conor McDermott.

In other moves, the team is elevating TE Kenny Yeboah, FB Nick Bawden, DE Hamilcar Rasheed, and DE Ronald Blair ahead of their game on Sunday.

Mann, 23, was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round out of Texas A&M back in 2020.

He signed a four-year, $3,472,099 rookie deal with the team that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mann has appeared in one game for the Jets, punting once for 56 total yards.