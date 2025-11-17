Jets Benching Justin Fields For Tyrod Taylor In Week 12

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets are planning to change quarterbacks in Week 12, going with veteran Tyrod Taylor over former incumbent starter Justin Fields.

This has been in the making for some time given Fields’ struggles to move the Jets’ passing offense this year. The Jets tried to bench Fields earlier this year too and Taylor was banged up and unable to play.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Jets and completed 62.3 percent of his attempts for 379 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed 14 times for 80 yards.

Fields, 26, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields played 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

After playing out his rookie contract, Fields went on to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2025, Fields has appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 71 carries for 383 yards and four more touchdowns.