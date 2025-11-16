Jets CB Kris Boyd In Critical Condition After Being Shot In NYC

According to the New York Post, Jets CB Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot in Manhattan early on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 a.m., according to police. No arrests have been made yet, per the Post.

Boyd was on injured reserve after getting hurt in August and had not played this year.

Mike Garafolo says the team is aware of the situation but has no further comment.

Boyd, 28, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals but was released at the beginning of October before later catching on with the Texans. Houston re-signed him for the 2024 season, and he then signed with the Jets this offseason.

In 2024, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded eight total tackles and one fumble recovery.