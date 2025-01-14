Jets Complete Interview With Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson ( Interviewed )

( ) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.