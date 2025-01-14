Jets Complete Interview With Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job. 

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

  • Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)
  • ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)
  • Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)
  • Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)
  • Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)
  • Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)
  • Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)
  • Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Interviewed)
  • Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interviewed)
  • Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)
  • Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)
  • Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)
  • Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)
  • Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)
  • Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

