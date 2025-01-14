Jets Complete Interview With Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job.
Here’s the full list of candidates for the Jets’ job:
- Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)
- ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)
- Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)
- Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)
- Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)
- Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)
- Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Interviewed)
- Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interviewed)
- Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)
- Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)
- Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)
- Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)
- Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)
- Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)
Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
