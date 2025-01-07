Jets Completed Interview With Rex Ryan For HC Job

The Jets announced that they have completed their interview with Rex Ryan for their vacant head coaching job.

Ryan has clarified how badly he wants the job, given that he is the last coach to lead the Jets to the playoffs.

Ryan, 62, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for several schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.

We will have more on the Jets’ search for their next head coach as it becomes available.