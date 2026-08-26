Jets Cut Two Including LB Kobe King From IR

The New York Jets announced they waived LB Kobe King from injured reserve and also waived OLB Nathan Voorhis with an injury settlement.

We’ve waived EDGE Nathan Voorhis with an injury settlement and waived LB Kobe King from injured reserve — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 26, 2026

King was waived with an injury designation back in June and has been on the Jets’ IR list since.

King, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, but was cut loose back in October of last year.

The Jets later claimed King off waivers and he finished out the season in New York.

In 2025, King appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and Jets, recording 10 total tackles.