Jets Cutting DT Leonard Taylor

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets are cutting DT Leonard Taylor III today.

At one point, Taylor was seen as a potential Day 1 draft pick, but fizzled out to end his college career and landed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent last year.

He made the team as a rookie but ran out of steam again and hadn’t been playing much this year.

Taylor, 26, was a two-year starter at Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season but was not selected.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent and he made the team each of his first two seasons.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.