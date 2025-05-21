Jets Discussing Extension With WR Garrett Wilson

According to Connor Hughes, Jets WR Garrett Wilson says that his representatives have had discussions with the team regarding a long-term extension.

“I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life.” Wilson told the media on Wednesday, via Hughes.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 back at the end of April.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Jets and caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Wilson as it becomes available.