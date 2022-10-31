Jets & Dolphins Among Teams Interested In Bradley Chubb

According to Peter King, the Jets and Dolphins are among the teams interested in potentially trading for Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb.

King adds the Broncos’ asking price appears to be a first-round pick and a plugged-in general manager told him the Jets and Dolphins would strongly consider that.

The other factor in whether this deal comes together before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline is Chubb’s contract, per King.

He’s set to be a free agent this offseason and any team that trades for him would want at minimum assurances he’d sign an extension, if not a contract itself being part of the deal.

The Rams have also been mentioned as being highly interested in trading for Chubb, so this is a situation to watch in the next 24 hours or so.

The Broncos are short on picks after the trade for QB Russell Wilson, so they could stand to reload if good offers are on the table for some of their top players.

Chubb is also a strong extension candidate for the Broncos if they don’t trade him, and a deal could be more than $20 million a year.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Broncos and Chubb as the news is available.