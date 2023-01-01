Jets Don’t Plan To Shop QB Zach Wilson This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets do not plan to shop QB Zach Wilson this offseason, despite reports that New York is expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick.

Instead, Rapoport says Wilson remains in the team’s plans as a developmental option, with one source telling him, “He’s going to get better.”

Rapoport notes the Jets view Wilson as a hard worker and a good teammate, and have been happy with how he’s handled his demotions.

Practically speaking, this makes sense for the Jets, as Wilson is unlikely to have any substantial trade value after the horrendous season he had that caused him to lose the starting job.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 101 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.