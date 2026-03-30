Jets Expect To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DE Will McDonald IV

Jets GM Darren Mougey said he anticipates exercising DE Will McDonald IV‘s fifth-year option this offseason, per Zack Rosenblatt.

New York had until early May to make the decision. The option is projected to be worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The Jets have traded away a bunch of players from the previous regime but McDonald is evidently part of their plans.

McDonald, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that included a $9,725,593 signing bonus. His contract includes a fifth-year option worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, McDonald appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.