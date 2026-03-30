Jets Expect To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DE Will McDonald IV

Jets GM Darren Mougey said he anticipates exercising DE Will McDonald IV‘s fifth-year option this offseason, per Zack Rosenblatt.
New York had until early May to make the decision. The option is projected to be worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.
The Jets have traded away a bunch of players from the previous regime but McDonald is evidently part of their plans.
McDonald, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that included a $9,725,593 signing bonus. His contract includes a fifth-year option worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.
In 2025, McDonald appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!