Jets Expected To Start GM/HC Process Before End Of Season, Bill Belichick Not An Option

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jets hope to interview candidates for at least their general manager position before the end of the regular season.

The Jets fired both HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas during the season, which gives them some degree of a head start in the process of finding new leadership.

According to Jones, the Jets are expected to conduct a “robust search” with owner Woody Johnson leading this search.

Jones says the belief is that the Jets won’t employ a traditional search firm and will instead use an advisor or multiple advisors with sports executive backgrounds.

NFL teams are prohibited from interviewing candidates currently employed by other teams until after the regular season is over. Even so, Jones mentions that this could open the door for someone like Mike Vrabel to interview for the Jets or possibly even Jon Gruden.

However, Jones says Bill Belichick will not be interviewing for the Jets job.

Belichick has been very critical of the Jets and Johnson for the moves they’ve made over the years and it’s unlikely he would be interested in the job, even if New York was open to meeting with him.

We’ll have more regarding the Jets as the news is available.