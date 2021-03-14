Jets Have Done Homework On 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne & DB K’Waun Williams

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets have done their homework on 49ers free agent WR Kendrick Bourne and DB K’Waun Williams.

Both players worked with new Jets HC Robert Saleh, while they were together in San Francisco and would fit some obvious needs for New York.

Bourne, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Bourne is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Bourne appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 49 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Williams, 29 wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.