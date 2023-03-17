Jets Having Trade Discussions Involving P Braden Mann

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets have had trade discussions with teams regarding P Braden Mann.

This comes shortly after the news that the Jets are signing veteran P Thomas Morstead to a contract.

Punter trades are uncommon and with Mann in the final year of his contract, this seems like a situation where the Jets would be looking at a late-round pick at best, possibly a swap, for him.

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

Mann will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

We’ll have more regarding Mann as the news is available.