Jets HC Aaron Glenn Won’t Be One-&-Done

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have no plans of firing HC Aaron Glenn after this season despite the slow start to his tenure in New York.

Rapoport adds Glenn and GM Darren Mougey were in complete lock-step during the trade deadline when the Jets blew up their roster, and both have a shared vision of how to turn the team around with five first-round picks in the next two years.

The Jets have just one win so far and traded away two of their best players, but Rapoport says Glenn will not be judged on the team’s record this year, as ownership has an understanding of the circumstances.

He cites a quote from owner Woody Johnson from the recent league owners meetings:

“I’ve known Aaron since 1996 (when) I was a fan. I’ve always been a fan of him. I see the way he handles the room. If I were a player, I’d respond to him because he’s the real deal.”

Glenn, 53, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job in 2021.

The Jets hired Glenn as their head coach for the 2025 season.

So far, Glenn has a record of 1-7 (.125 winning percentage) as head coach of the Jets.