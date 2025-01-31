Jets Hiring Eric Washington As Defensive Line Coach

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jets are hiring Eric Washington as their new defensive line coach.

Washington has ties to new Jets DC Steve Wilks from their time together in Carolina.

The Packers interviewed Washington for their defensive line coaching job.

Washington, 55, served as the defensive line coach at Northwestern from 2004-07 before departing to become the Bears defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach in 2008.

After three years in Chicago, Washington was hired by the Panthers as their defensive line coach in 2011. He held the position for six years before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

After Carolina fired the coaching staff in 2019, Washington left to join the Bills as DL coach in 2020. He joined the Bears as defensive coordinator in 2024.