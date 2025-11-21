Jets Hosted Eight Players

The New York Jets officially hosted eight players for workouts and visits on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

WR Damien Alford WR Andrew Armstrong WR Silas Bolden QB Seth Henigan DB Myles Purchase DB Trey Vaval WR Isaiah Wooden DB Omar Brown (visit)

Brown, 24, originally caught on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2024. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad last season. The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal, but he landed on injured reserve coming out of training camp and eventually cut with an injury settlement in September.

In 2024, Brown appeared in two games for the Packers.