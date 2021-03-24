Jets Hosting DE Vinny Curry For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are hosting former Eagles DE Vinny Curry on a visit.

Curry is someone Jets GM Joe Douglas is quite familiar with from his time in Philadelphia and could add some additional depth to New York’s pass rush.

Curry, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.