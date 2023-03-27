Jets Interested In Veteran C Ben Jones

On Monday, Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters that they are “for sure” exploring the possibility of signing free agent C Ben Jones, per Zack Rosenblatt.

This is the first reported interest in him since the free agent market officially opened.

Jones, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019. The Titans re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason and was set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2023.

The Titans opted to release Jones this offseason.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.