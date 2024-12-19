Jets Interview Jim Nagy For GM Vacancy

The New York Jets announced they have interviewed Jim Nagy for their vacant GM position.

Nagy currently serves as the Executive Director for the Reese’s Senior Bowl for NFL prospects.

New York has now interviewed three candidates for their vacant GM position: Nagy, former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitross and former Titans GM Jon Robinson.

Nagy got his start as an intern with the Packers in 1996 before getting a chance to be a scout with Washington, New England, Kansas City and Seattle. He went on to take over the Senior Bowl in 2018 where he runs football and business operations.

In his career as a scout, Nagy has been a part of four Super Bowl-winning teams. He won with Green Bay in 1997, New England in 2004 and 2005, and Seattle in 2014.