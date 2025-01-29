Jets Interviewing Titans DB Coach Chris Harris For DC Job

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are interviewing Titans DB coach and passing game coordinator Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Pelissero mentions that Harris has a longstanding relationship with new Jets HC Aaron Glenn.

Harris, 42, was a sixth-round pick in 2005 as a safety out of UL Monroe and played for eight seasons with the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars before announcing his retirement in 2013.

He began his coaching career as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 and became the Chargers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016–2019. From there, the Commanders hired him as defensive backs coach from 2020-2022.

The Titans hired him as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2023.

We will have more on the Jets’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.